 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: NeoGenomics Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 7:20am   Comments
Share:
Recap: NeoGenomics Q4 Earnings

 

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

NeoGenomics reported in-line EPS of $-0.14 versus an estimate of $-0.14.

Revenue was up $265.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 7.9% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at NeoGenomics's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.09 -0.06 0.01 0.06
EPS Actual -0.08 -0.01 -0.04 0.14
Revenue Estimate 125.05M 118.16M 112.41M 123.48M
Revenue Actual 121.34M 121.72M 115.53M 126.00M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (NEO)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Kodiak Sinks On Adverse Study Outcome, Marinus Flags Delay In Clinical Trial, Mainz Biomed Gains On Positive Regulatory Development
Earnings Scheduled For February 23, 2022
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Feb. 20-26): Reata Awaits FDA Decision, Bausch Health, Moderna Lead Earnings News Flow
Dash, Amp Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H
Friday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com