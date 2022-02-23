Recap: NeoGenomics Q4 Earnings

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

NeoGenomics reported in-line EPS of $-0.14 versus an estimate of $-0.14.

Revenue was up $265.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 7.9% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at NeoGenomics's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.09 -0.06 0.01 0.06 EPS Actual -0.08 -0.01 -0.04 0.14 Revenue Estimate 125.05M 118.16M 112.41M 123.48M Revenue Actual 121.34M 121.72M 115.53M 126.00M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.