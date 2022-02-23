Recap: NeoGenomics Q4 Earnings
NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
NeoGenomics reported in-line EPS of $-0.14 versus an estimate of $-0.14.
Revenue was up $265.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 7.9% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at NeoGenomics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.09
|-0.06
|0.01
|0.06
|EPS Actual
|-0.08
|-0.01
|-0.04
|0.14
|Revenue Estimate
|125.05M
|118.16M
|112.41M
|123.48M
|Revenue Actual
|121.34M
|121.72M
|115.53M
|126.00M
