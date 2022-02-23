 Skip to main content

Molson Coors Beverage: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 7:16am   Comments
Molson Coors Beverage: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Molson Coors Beverage missed estimated earnings by 4.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.81 versus an estimate of $0.85.

Revenue was up $324.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 0.52% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Molson Coors Beverage's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.54 1.33 -0.09 0.77
EPS Actual 1.75 1.58 0.01 0.40
Revenue Estimate 2.92B 2.81B 1.88B 2.40B
Revenue Actual 2.82B 2.94B 1.90B 2.29B

