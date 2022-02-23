Molson Coors Beverage: Q4 Earnings Insights
Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Molson Coors Beverage missed estimated earnings by 4.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.81 versus an estimate of $0.85.
Revenue was up $324.70 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 0.52% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Molson Coors Beverage's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.54
|1.33
|-0.09
|0.77
|EPS Actual
|1.75
|1.58
|0.01
|0.40
|Revenue Estimate
|2.92B
|2.81B
|1.88B
|2.40B
|Revenue Actual
|2.82B
|2.94B
|1.90B
|2.29B
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
