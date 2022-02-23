Recap: ODP Q4 Earnings
ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 06:50 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
ODP beat estimated earnings by 44.9%, reporting an EPS of $0.71 versus an estimate of $0.49.
Revenue was up $246.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24 which was followed by a 1.75% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ODP's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.52
|0.62
|0.72
|0.94
|EPS Actual
|1.76
|0.51
|1.21
|0.55
|Revenue Estimate
|2.27B
|2.22B
|2.41B
|2.27B
|Revenue Actual
|2.18B
|2.29B
|2.37B
|2.29B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News