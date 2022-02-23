Recap: Owens & Minor Q4 Earnings
Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Owens & Minor beat estimated earnings by 14.08%, reporting an EPS of $0.81 versus an estimate of $0.71.
Revenue was up $105.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 1.24% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Owens & Minor's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.55
|0.97
|0.99
|0.85
|EPS Actual
|0.74
|1.06
|1.57
|1.14
|Revenue Estimate
|2.46B
|2.47B
|2.37B
|2.16B
|Revenue Actual
|2.50B
|2.49B
|2.33B
|2.36B
