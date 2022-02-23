 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

New Gold: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 7:12am   Comments
Share:
New Gold: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

New Gold (AMEX:NGD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

New Gold reported in-line EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $0.04.

Revenue was up $3.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 10.56% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at New Gold's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.02 0.01 0.01 0.01
EPS Actual 0.03 0.04 0.01 0.04
Revenue Estimate 192.30M 217.32M 217.32M 217.32M
Revenue Actual 179.80M 198.20M 164.90M 198.90M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (NGD)

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Basic Materials Sector
Earnings Scheduled For February 23, 2022
Earnings Outlook For New Gold
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 18, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com