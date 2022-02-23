New Gold: Q4 Earnings Insights
New Gold (AMEX:NGD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
New Gold reported in-line EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $0.04.
Revenue was up $3.70 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 10.56% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at New Gold's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.02
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|EPS Actual
|0.03
|0.04
|0.01
|0.04
|Revenue Estimate
|192.30M
|217.32M
|217.32M
|217.32M
|Revenue Actual
|179.80M
|198.20M
|164.90M
|198.90M
