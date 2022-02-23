Recap: Wolverine World Wide Q4 Earnings

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Wolverine World Wide reported in-line EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.41.

Revenue was up $126.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.32% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Wolverine World Wide's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.60 0.48 0.4 0.17 EPS Actual 0.62 0.67 0.4 0.21 Revenue Estimate 652.73M 567.26M 511.78M 478.99M Revenue Actual 636.70M 631.90M 510.70M 509.60M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Wolverine World Wide management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $2.5 and $2.65 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 528.05% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Wolverine World Wide, a bullish signal to many investors.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.