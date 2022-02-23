Sapiens Intl Corp: Q4 Earnings Insights
Sapiens Intl Corp (NASDAQ:SPNS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Sapiens Intl Corp beat estimated earnings by 6.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.32 versus an estimate of $0.3.
Revenue was up $17.56 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.44% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sapiens Intl Corp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.29
|0.26
|0.27
|0.25
|EPS Actual
|0.31
|0.29
|0.27
|0.27
|Revenue Estimate
|117.94M
|112.54M
|109.39M
|100.59M
|Revenue Actual
|117.81M
|114.41M
|102.59M
|101.66M
