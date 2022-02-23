Sapiens Intl Corp: Q4 Earnings Insights

Sapiens Intl Corp (NASDAQ:SPNS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sapiens Intl Corp beat estimated earnings by 6.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.32 versus an estimate of $0.3.

Revenue was up $17.56 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.44% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sapiens Intl Corp's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.29 0.26 0.27 0.25 EPS Actual 0.31 0.29 0.27 0.27 Revenue Estimate 117.94M 112.54M 109.39M 100.59M Revenue Actual 117.81M 114.41M 102.59M 101.66M

