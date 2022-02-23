LivaNova: Q4 Earnings Insights
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
LivaNova beat estimated earnings by 9.62%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.52.
Revenue was up $500.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24 which was followed by a 0.48% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at LivaNova's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.44
|0.33
|0.15
|0.66
|EPS Actual
|0.68
|0.52
|0.35
|0.71
|Revenue Estimate
|245.27M
|246.17M
|232.30M
|268.83M
|Revenue Actual
|253.20M
|264.50M
|247.60M
|269.60M
