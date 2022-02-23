LivaNova: Q4 Earnings Insights

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

LivaNova beat estimated earnings by 9.62%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.52.

Revenue was up $500.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24 which was followed by a 0.48% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at LivaNova's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.44 0.33 0.15 0.66 EPS Actual 0.68 0.52 0.35 0.71 Revenue Estimate 245.27M 246.17M 232.30M 268.83M Revenue Actual 253.20M 264.50M 247.60M 269.60M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.