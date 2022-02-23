 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Photronics Q1 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 6:15am   Comments
Share:
Recap: Photronics Q1 Earnings

 

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Photronics beat estimated earnings by 22.58%, reporting an EPS of $0.38 versus an estimate of $0.31.

Revenue was up $37.76 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 1.68% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Photronics's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.25 0.22 0.17 0.11
EPS Actual 0.33 0.22 0.17 0.13
Revenue Estimate 175.03M 168.33M 158.27M 150.03M
Revenue Actual 181.29M 170.64M 159.76M 152.07M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (PLAB)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Photronics Stock Gains On Q1 Beat, Solid Q2 Outlook
Earnings Scheduled For February 23, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com