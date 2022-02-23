Recap: Photronics Q1 Earnings
Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
Photronics beat estimated earnings by 22.58%, reporting an EPS of $0.38 versus an estimate of $0.31.
Revenue was up $37.76 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 1.68% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Photronics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.25
|0.22
|0.17
|0.11
|EPS Actual
|0.33
|0.22
|0.17
|0.13
|Revenue Estimate
|175.03M
|168.33M
|158.27M
|150.03M
|Revenue Actual
|181.29M
|170.64M
|159.76M
|152.07M
