Recap: Photronics Q1 Earnings

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Photronics beat estimated earnings by 22.58%, reporting an EPS of $0.38 versus an estimate of $0.31.

Revenue was up $37.76 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 1.68% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Photronics's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.25 0.22 0.17 0.11 EPS Actual 0.33 0.22 0.17 0.13 Revenue Estimate 175.03M 168.33M 158.27M 150.03M Revenue Actual 181.29M 170.64M 159.76M 152.07M

