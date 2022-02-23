Recap: Vipshop Holdings Q4 Earnings
Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 05:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Vipshop Holdings beat estimated earnings by 24.24%, reporting an EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.33.
Revenue was up $127.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.1% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Vipshop Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.25
|0.37
|0.37
|0.49
|EPS Actual
|0.23
|0.32
|0.37
|0.57
|Revenue Estimate
|3.89B
|4.50B
|4.34B
|5.40B
|Revenue Actual
|3.87B
|4.59B
|4.33B
|5.48B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News