Esports Entertainment: Q2 Earnings Insights
Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Esports Entertainment missed estimated earnings by 410.0%, reporting an EPS of $-1.53 versus an estimate of $-0.3.
Revenue was up $12.17 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.28 which was followed by a 0.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Esports Entertainment's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.31
|-0.22
|-0.21
|EPS Actual
|-0.03
|-2.80
|-0.73
|-0.57
|Revenue Estimate
|16.23M
|8.98M
|4.83M
|2.35M
|Revenue Actual
|16.41M
|8.80M
|5.40M
|2.36M
