Esports Entertainment: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 6:21pm   Comments
Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Esports Entertainment missed estimated earnings by 410.0%, reporting an EPS of $-1.53 versus an estimate of $-0.3.

Revenue was up $12.17 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.28 which was followed by a 0.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Esports Entertainment's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate -0.31 -0.22   -0.21
EPS Actual -0.03 -2.80 -0.73 -0.57
Revenue Estimate 16.23M 8.98M 4.83M 2.35M
Revenue Actual 16.41M 8.80M 5.40M 2.36M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

