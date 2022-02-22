Recap: TPG RE Finance Trust Q4 Earnings
TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 05:15 PM.
Earnings
TPG RE Finance Trust missed estimated earnings by 25.81%, reporting an EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.31.
Revenue was up $2.04 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.69% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at TPG RE Finance Trust's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.30
|0.25
|0.23
|0.33
|EPS Actual
|0.33
|0.27
|0.27
|0.15
|Revenue Estimate
|37.65M
|37.20M
|38.67M
|40.17M
|Revenue Actual
|39.10M
|40.05M
|37.95M
|40.56M
