Recap: TPG RE Finance Trust Q4 Earnings

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 05:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

TPG RE Finance Trust missed estimated earnings by 25.81%, reporting an EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.31.

Revenue was up $2.04 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.69% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at TPG RE Finance Trust's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.30 0.25 0.23 0.33 EPS Actual 0.33 0.27 0.27 0.15 Revenue Estimate 37.65M 37.20M 38.67M 40.17M Revenue Actual 39.10M 40.05M 37.95M 40.56M

