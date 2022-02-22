Recap: Select Energy Services Q4 Earnings
Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Earnings
Select Energy Services missed estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.05.
Revenue was up $121.79 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 8.88% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Select Energy Services's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.07
|-0.12
|-0.16
|-0.21
|EPS Actual
|-0.14
|-0.19
|-0.27
|-0.21
|Revenue Estimate
|196.31M
|165.00M
|140.33M
|117.87M
|Revenue Actual
|204.63M
|161.12M
|143.74M
|133.34M
