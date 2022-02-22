Recap: Select Energy Services Q4 Earnings

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Select Energy Services missed estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.05.

Revenue was up $121.79 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 8.88% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Select Energy Services's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.12 -0.16 -0.21 EPS Actual -0.14 -0.19 -0.27 -0.21 Revenue Estimate 196.31M 165.00M 140.33M 117.87M Revenue Actual 204.63M 161.12M 143.74M 133.34M

