Transocean: Q4 Earnings Insights
Transocean (NYSE:RIG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Earnings
Transocean missed estimated earnings by 58.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.12.
Revenue was up $69.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 1.86% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Transocean's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.16
|-0.16
|-0.18
|-0.19
|EPS Actual
|-0.19
|-0.18
|-0.19
|-0.34
|Revenue Estimate
|658.57M
|675.89M
|645.71M
|699.08M
|Revenue Actual
|626.00M
|656.00M
|643.00M
|690.00M
