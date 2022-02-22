Transocean: Q4 Earnings Insights

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Transocean missed estimated earnings by 58.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.12.

Revenue was up $69.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 1.86% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Transocean's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.16 -0.16 -0.18 -0.19 EPS Actual -0.19 -0.18 -0.19 -0.34 Revenue Estimate 658.57M 675.89M 645.71M 699.08M Revenue Actual 626.00M 656.00M 643.00M 690.00M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.