Recap: Berry (bry) Q4 Earnings

Berry (bry) (NASDAQ:BRY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Earnings
Berry (bry) missed estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.12 versus an estimate of $0.15.
Revenue was up $146.72 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.23% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Berry (bry)'s past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.13
|-0.09
|-0.07
|0.16
|EPS Actual
|0.14
|-0.08
|0.07
|0.11
|Revenue Estimate
|139.19M
|110.05M
|118.93M
|132.88M
|Revenue Actual
|143.41M
|99.25M
|94.20M
|61.37M
