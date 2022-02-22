Recap: Berry (bry) Q4 Earnings

Berry (bry) (NASDAQ:BRY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Berry (bry) missed estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.12 versus an estimate of $0.15.

Revenue was up $146.72 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.23% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Berry (bry)'s past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.13 -0.09 -0.07 0.16 EPS Actual 0.14 -0.08 0.07 0.11 Revenue Estimate 139.19M 110.05M 118.93M 132.88M Revenue Actual 143.41M 99.25M 94.20M 61.37M

