Recap: TCG BDC Q4 Earnings

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Earnings

TCG BDC beat estimated earnings by 2.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.4 versus an estimate of $0.39.

Revenue was up $458.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.07% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at TCG BDC's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.37 0.36 0.36 0.36 EPS Actual 0.39 0.38 0.36 0.38 Revenue Estimate 41.83M 40.33M 41.12M 42.70M Revenue Actual 43.76M 42.66M 40.85M 43.51M

