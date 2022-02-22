Recap: TCG BDC Q4 Earnings
TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
TCG BDC beat estimated earnings by 2.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.4 versus an estimate of $0.39.
Revenue was up $458.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.07% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at TCG BDC's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.37
|0.36
|0.36
|0.36
|EPS Actual
|0.39
|0.38
|0.36
|0.38
|Revenue Estimate
|41.83M
|40.33M
|41.12M
|42.70M
|Revenue Actual
|43.76M
|42.66M
|40.85M
|43.51M
