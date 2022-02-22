 Skip to main content

Recap: Mosaic Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 6:13pm   Comments
Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Mosaic missed estimated earnings by 1.52%, reporting an EPS of $1.95 versus an estimate of $1.98.

Revenue was up $1.38 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 9.21% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Mosaic's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.54 0.95 0.52 0.20
EPS Actual 1.35 1.17 0.57 0.57
Revenue Estimate 3.65B 2.82B 2.24B 2.17B
Revenue Actual 3.42B 2.80B 2.30B 2.46B

