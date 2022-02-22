Recap: Mosaic Q4 Earnings
Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Mosaic missed estimated earnings by 1.52%, reporting an EPS of $1.95 versus an estimate of $1.98.
Revenue was up $1.38 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 9.21% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Mosaic's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.54
|0.95
|0.52
|0.20
|EPS Actual
|1.35
|1.17
|0.57
|0.57
|Revenue Estimate
|3.65B
|2.82B
|2.24B
|2.17B
|Revenue Actual
|3.42B
|2.80B
|2.30B
|2.46B
