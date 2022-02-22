Recap: Archrock Q4 Earnings
Archrock (NYSE:AROC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 05:00 PM.
Earnings
Archrock beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $0.02.
Revenue was up $4.08 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.24% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Archrock's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.07
|0.06
|0.08
|0.08
|EPS Actual
|0.06
|0.06
|0.03
|0.08
|Revenue Estimate
|210.72M
|202.23M
|201.54M
|197.93M
|Revenue Actual
|195.17M
|195.62M
|195.43M
|199.33M
