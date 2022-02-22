Recap: Archrock Q4 Earnings

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Archrock beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $0.02.

Revenue was up $4.08 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.24% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Archrock's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.07 0.06 0.08 0.08 EPS Actual 0.06 0.06 0.03 0.08 Revenue Estimate 210.72M 202.23M 201.54M 197.93M Revenue Actual 195.17M 195.62M 195.43M 199.33M

