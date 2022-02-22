Recap: BlueLinx Hldgs Q4 Earnings

BlueLinx Hldgs (NYSE:BXC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BlueLinx Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 101.1%, reporting an EPS of $7.3 versus an estimate of $3.63.

Revenue was up $107.53 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.96 which was followed by a 31.46% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BlueLinx Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 3.78 5.17 2.09 EPS Actual 4.74 11.61 6.44 2.04 Revenue Estimate 878.51M 1.01B 860.40M 788.60M Revenue Actual 970.84M 1.31B 1.02B 865.42M

