Recap: BlueLinx Hldgs Q4 Earnings
BlueLinx Hldgs (NYSE:BXC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:10 PM.
Earnings
BlueLinx Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 101.1%, reporting an EPS of $7.3 versus an estimate of $3.63.
Revenue was up $107.53 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.96 which was followed by a 31.46% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at BlueLinx Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|3.78
|5.17
|2.09
|EPS Actual
|4.74
|11.61
|6.44
|2.04
|Revenue Estimate
|878.51M
|1.01B
|860.40M
|788.60M
|Revenue Actual
|970.84M
|1.31B
|1.02B
|865.42M
