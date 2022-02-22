Recap: BWX Technologies Q4 Earnings

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BWX Technologies beat estimated earnings by 2.15%, reporting an EPS of $0.95 versus an estimate of $0.93.

Revenue was up $35.06 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 7.6% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BWX Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.79 0.72 0.71 0.71 EPS Actual 0.76 0.62 0.73 0.74 Revenue Estimate 535.18M 522.68M 524.38M 492.17M Revenue Actual 498.73M 505.10M 528.27M 556.91M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

BWX Technologies management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $3.05 and $3.25 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 231.58% in quarter-over-quarter growth for BWX Technologies, a bullish signal to many investors.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.