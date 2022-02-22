Recap: Verisk Analytics Q4 Earnings

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Verisk Analytics beat estimated earnings by 4.26%, reporting an EPS of $1.47 versus an estimate of $1.41.

Revenue was up $52.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 2.38% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Verisk Analytics's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.36 1.33 1.25 1.30 EPS Actual 1.44 1.17 1.23 1.27 Revenue Estimate 757.22M 737.58M 725.62M 716.77M Revenue Actual 759.00M 747.50M 726.10M 713.30M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.