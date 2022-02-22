Recap: Verisk Analytics Q4 Earnings
Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:10 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Verisk Analytics beat estimated earnings by 4.26%, reporting an EPS of $1.47 versus an estimate of $1.41.
Revenue was up $52.70 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 2.38% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Verisk Analytics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.36
|1.33
|1.25
|1.30
|EPS Actual
|1.44
|1.17
|1.23
|1.27
|Revenue Estimate
|757.22M
|737.58M
|725.62M
|716.77M
|Revenue Actual
|759.00M
|747.50M
|726.10M
|713.30M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
