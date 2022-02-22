Recap: Cerus Q4 Earnings

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cerus beat estimated earnings by 37.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.08.

Revenue was up $11.67 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 16.59% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cerus's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.10 -0.09 -0.09 -0.09 EPS Actual -0.07 -0.09 -0.10 -0.09 Revenue Estimate 37.27M 31.48M 28.18M 32.42M Revenue Actual 36.13M 31.48M 23.38M 28.20M

