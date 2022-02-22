Recap: Cerus Q4 Earnings
Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Cerus beat estimated earnings by 37.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.08.
Revenue was up $11.67 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 16.59% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cerus's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.10
|-0.09
|-0.09
|-0.09
|EPS Actual
|-0.07
|-0.09
|-0.10
|-0.09
|Revenue Estimate
|37.27M
|31.48M
|28.18M
|32.42M
|Revenue Actual
|36.13M
|31.48M
|23.38M
|28.20M
