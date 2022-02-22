Recap: American States Water Q4 Earnings
American States Water (NYSE:AWR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
American States Water beat estimated earnings by 19.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.55 versus an estimate of $0.46.
Revenue was up $7.58 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.34% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at American States Water's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.75
|0.69
|0.45
|0.47
|EPS Actual
|0.76
|0.72
|0.52
|0.54
|Revenue Estimate
|132.02M
|121.54M
|100.91M
|110.50M
|Revenue Actual
|136.75M
|128.41M
|117.06M
|124.20M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings