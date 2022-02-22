Recap: American States Water Q4 Earnings

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

American States Water beat estimated earnings by 19.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.55 versus an estimate of $0.46.

Revenue was up $7.58 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.34% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at American States Water's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.75 0.69 0.45 0.47 EPS Actual 0.76 0.72 0.52 0.54 Revenue Estimate 132.02M 121.54M 100.91M 110.50M Revenue Actual 136.75M 128.41M 117.06M 124.20M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.