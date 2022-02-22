Halozyme Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights
Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Halozyme Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 2.44%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.41.
Revenue was up $19.70 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 1.42% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Halozyme Therapeutics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.42
|0.40
|0.32
|0.53
|EPS Actual
|0.55
|0.66
|0.37
|0.50
|Revenue Estimate
|101.94M
|103.16M
|84.88M
|120.16M
|Revenue Actual
|115.83M
|136.46M
|89.02M
|121.70M
