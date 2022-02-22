Halozyme Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Halozyme Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 2.44%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.41.

Revenue was up $19.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 1.42% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Halozyme Therapeutics's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.42 0.40 0.32 0.53 EPS Actual 0.55 0.66 0.37 0.50 Revenue Estimate 101.94M 103.16M 84.88M 120.16M Revenue Actual 115.83M 136.46M 89.02M 121.70M

