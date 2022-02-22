Recap: Sprout Social Q4 Earnings

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sprout Social beat estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.07.

Revenue was up $15.92 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 3.14% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sprout Social's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.1 -0.10 -0.11 EPS Actual -0.03 0 -0.05 -0.06 Revenue Estimate 47.36M 42.88M 39.73M 35.87M Revenue Actual 49.09M 44.69M 40.82M 37.35M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Sprout Social management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $-0.05 and $-0.04 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 10.0% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Sprout Social, a bullish signal to many investors.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.