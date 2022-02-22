Recap: Matador Resources Q4 Earnings
Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Earnings
Matador Resources beat estimated earnings by 15.6%, reporting an EPS of $1.26 versus an estimate of $1.09.
Revenue was up $342.12 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.29 which was followed by a 4.22% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Matador Resources's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.96
|0.74
|0.41
|0.12
|EPS Actual
|1.25
|1.02
|0.71
|0.27
|Revenue Estimate
|387.95M
|339.09M
|263.04M
|241.63M
|Revenue Actual
|472.35M
|357.43M
|266.85M
|224.24M
