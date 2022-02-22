Recap: Matador Resources Q4 Earnings

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Matador Resources beat estimated earnings by 15.6%, reporting an EPS of $1.26 versus an estimate of $1.09.

Revenue was up $342.12 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.29 which was followed by a 4.22% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Matador Resources's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.96 0.74 0.41 0.12 EPS Actual 1.25 1.02 0.71 0.27 Revenue Estimate 387.95M 339.09M 263.04M 241.63M Revenue Actual 472.35M 357.43M 266.85M 224.24M

