ProPetro Holding: Q4 Earnings Insights
ProPetro Holding (NYSE:PUMP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
ProPetro Holding missed estimated earnings by 1900.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.01.
Revenue was up $91.73 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.21% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ProPetro Holding's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.02
|-0.06
|-0.16
|-0.18
|EPS Actual
|-0.05
|-0.08
|-0.20
|-0.44
|Revenue Estimate
|226.65M
|202.78M
|173.63M
|152.10M
|Revenue Actual
|250.10M
|216.89M
|161.46M
|154.34M
