ProPetro Holding: Q4 Earnings Insights

ProPetro Holding (NYSE:PUMP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Earnings

ProPetro Holding missed estimated earnings by 1900.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.01.

Revenue was up $91.73 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.21% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ProPetro Holding's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.02 -0.06 -0.16 -0.18 EPS Actual -0.05 -0.08 -0.20 -0.44 Revenue Estimate 226.65M 202.78M 173.63M 152.10M Revenue Actual 250.10M 216.89M 161.46M 154.34M

