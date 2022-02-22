Range Resources: Q4 Earnings Insights
Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:45 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Range Resources missed estimated earnings by 4.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.96 versus an estimate of $1.0.
Revenue was up $445.67 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 6.09% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Range Resources's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.53
|0.26
|0.25
|0.06
|EPS Actual
|0.52
|0.24
|0.30
|0.02
|Revenue Estimate
|713.17M
|567.61M
|553.63M
|497.57M
|Revenue Actual
|795.40M
|644.09M
|644.51M
|530.75M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings