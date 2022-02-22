 Skip to main content

Toll Brothers: Q1 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 4:55pm   Comments
Toll Brothers: Q1 Earnings Insights

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Toll Brothers beat estimated earnings by 7.83%, reporting an EPS of $1.24 versus an estimate of $1.15.

Revenue was up $228.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.53 which was followed by a 1.7% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Toll Brothers's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 2.49 1.54 0.80 0.47
EPS Actual 3.02 1.87 1.01 0.76
Revenue Estimate 2.88B 2.23B 1.77B 1.35B
Revenue Actual 3.04B 2.25B 1.93B 1.56B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

