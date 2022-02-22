Toll Brothers: Q1 Earnings Insights
Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Toll Brothers beat estimated earnings by 7.83%, reporting an EPS of $1.24 versus an estimate of $1.15.
Revenue was up $228.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.53 which was followed by a 1.7% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Toll Brothers's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.49
|1.54
|0.80
|0.47
|EPS Actual
|3.02
|1.87
|1.01
|0.76
|Revenue Estimate
|2.88B
|2.23B
|1.77B
|1.35B
|Revenue Actual
|3.04B
|2.25B
|1.93B
|1.56B
