Warrior Met Coal: Q4 Earnings Insights
Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Warrior Met Coal beat estimated earnings by 34.32%, reporting an EPS of $3.17 versus an estimate of $2.36.
Revenue was up $203.29 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22 which was followed by a 5.69% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Warrior Met Coal's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.75
|-0.20
|0.17
|-0.33
|EPS Actual
|0.97
|0.25
|0.08
|-0.63
|Revenue Estimate
|189.53M
|136.84M
|212.94M
|187.03M
|Revenue Actual
|202.47M
|227.44M
|213.76M
|212.25M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings