Warrior Met Coal: Q4 Earnings Insights

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Warrior Met Coal beat estimated earnings by 34.32%, reporting an EPS of $3.17 versus an estimate of $2.36.

Revenue was up $203.29 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22 which was followed by a 5.69% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Warrior Met Coal's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.75 -0.20 0.17 -0.33 EPS Actual 0.97 0.25 0.08 -0.63 Revenue Estimate 189.53M 136.84M 212.94M 187.03M Revenue Actual 202.47M 227.44M 213.76M 212.25M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.