Recap: PTC Therapeutics Q4 Earnings
PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
PTC Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 23.78%, reporting an EPS of $-2.03 versus an estimate of $-1.64.
Revenue was up $46.36 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.49 which was followed by a 4.09% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at PTC Therapeutics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-1.40
|-1.82
|-1.51
|-0.94
|EPS Actual
|-1.89
|-1.68
|-1.83
|-1.08
|Revenue Estimate
|126.44M
|110.50M
|98.80M
|111.36M
|Revenue Actual
|138.74M
|116.68M
|117.94M
|118.86M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings