Rackspace Technology: Q4 Earnings Insights
Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Rackspace Technology beat estimated earnings by 4.17%, reporting an EPS of $0.25 versus an estimate of $0.24.
Revenue was up $61.10 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 11.41% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Rackspace Technology's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.24
|0.22
|0.21
|0.23
|EPS Actual
|0.25
|0.24
|0.23
|0.26
|Revenue Estimate
|756.00M
|740.66M
|724.08M
|701.79M
|Revenue Actual
|762.50M
|743.80M
|725.90M
|716.20M
