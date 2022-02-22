Recap: Viper Energy Partners Q4 Earnings

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Viper Energy Partners beat estimated earnings by 63.64%, reporting an EPS of $0.36 versus an estimate of $0.22.

Revenue was up $89.46 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 0.49% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Viper Energy Partners's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.13 0.09 0.07 -0.01 EPS Actual 0.21 0.09 -0.08 0.12 Revenue Estimate 99.61M 85.21M 81.77M 56.05M Revenue Actual 128.00M 114.15M 96.98M 76.32M

