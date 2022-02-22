Recap: Viper Energy Partners Q4 Earnings
Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:01 PM.
Earnings
Viper Energy Partners beat estimated earnings by 63.64%, reporting an EPS of $0.36 versus an estimate of $0.22.
Revenue was up $89.46 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 0.49% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Viper Energy Partners's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.13
|0.09
|0.07
|-0.01
|EPS Actual
|0.21
|0.09
|-0.08
|0.12
|Revenue Estimate
|99.61M
|85.21M
|81.77M
|56.05M
|Revenue Actual
|128.00M
|114.15M
|96.98M
|76.32M
