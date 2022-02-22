Glaukos: Q4 Earnings Insights

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Glaukos beat estimated earnings by 16.22%, reporting an EPS of $-0.31 versus an estimate of $-0.37.

Revenue was up $6.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 3.6% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Glaukos's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.24 -0.29 -0.31 -0.29 EPS Actual -0.21 -0.11 -0.21 -0.02 Revenue Estimate 72.74M 71.37M 65.07M 67.84M Revenue Actual 74.71M 78.09M 67.97M 73.23M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.