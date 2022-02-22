Glaukos: Q4 Earnings Insights
Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Glaukos beat estimated earnings by 16.22%, reporting an EPS of $-0.31 versus an estimate of $-0.37.
Revenue was up $6.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 3.6% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Glaukos's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.24
|-0.29
|-0.31
|-0.29
|EPS Actual
|-0.21
|-0.11
|-0.21
|-0.02
|Revenue Estimate
|72.74M
|71.37M
|65.07M
|67.84M
|Revenue Actual
|74.71M
|78.09M
|67.97M
|73.23M
