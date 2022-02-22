 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The Hackett Group: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 4:36pm   Comments
Share:
The Hackett Group: Q4 Earnings Insights

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

The Hackett Group beat estimated earnings by 13.79%, reporting an EPS of $0.33 versus an estimate of $0.29.

Revenue was up $10.95 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 1.34% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at The Hackett Group's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.28 0.29 0.25 0.21
EPS Actual 0.32 0.39 0.27 0.23
Revenue Estimate 67.03M 65.28M 61.85M 56.82M
Revenue Actual 71.89M 73.20M 63.49M 59.28M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (HCKT)

63 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Earnings Scheduled For February 22, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings