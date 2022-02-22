The Hackett Group: Q4 Earnings Insights
The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
The Hackett Group beat estimated earnings by 13.79%, reporting an EPS of $0.33 versus an estimate of $0.29.
Revenue was up $10.95 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 1.34% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at The Hackett Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.28
|0.29
|0.25
|0.21
|EPS Actual
|0.32
|0.39
|0.27
|0.23
|Revenue Estimate
|67.03M
|65.28M
|61.85M
|56.82M
|Revenue Actual
|71.89M
|73.20M
|63.49M
|59.28M
