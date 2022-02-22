The Hackett Group: Q4 Earnings Insights

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

The Hackett Group beat estimated earnings by 13.79%, reporting an EPS of $0.33 versus an estimate of $0.29.

Revenue was up $10.95 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 1.34% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at The Hackett Group's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.28 0.29 0.25 0.21 EPS Actual 0.32 0.39 0.27 0.23 Revenue Estimate 67.03M 65.28M 61.85M 56.82M Revenue Actual 71.89M 73.20M 63.49M 59.28M

