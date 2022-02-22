Recap: Teladoc Health Q4 Earnings
Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Teladoc Health beat estimated earnings by 87.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.56.
Revenue was up $170.91 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 7.61% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Teladoc Health's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.65
|-0.56
|-0.62
|-0.24
|EPS Actual
|-0.53
|-0.86
|-1.31
|-0.27
|Revenue Estimate
|516.63M
|500.07M
|451.92M
|378.41M
|Revenue Actual
|521.66M
|503.14M
|453.68M
|383.32M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
