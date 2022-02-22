Recap: Teladoc Health Q4 Earnings

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Teladoc Health beat estimated earnings by 87.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.56.

Revenue was up $170.91 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 7.61% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Teladoc Health's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.65 -0.56 -0.62 -0.24 EPS Actual -0.53 -0.86 -1.31 -0.27 Revenue Estimate 516.63M 500.07M 451.92M 378.41M Revenue Actual 521.66M 503.14M 453.68M 383.32M

