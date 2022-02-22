 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Agilent Technologies Q1 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 4:25pm   Comments
Share:
Recap: Agilent Technologies Q1 Earnings

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Agilent Technologies beat estimated earnings by 17.48%, reporting an EPS of $1.21 versus an estimate of $1.03.

Revenue was up $126.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 4.91% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Agilent Technologies's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.04 0.99 0.83 0.89
EPS Actual 1.21 1.10 0.97 1.06
Revenue Estimate 1.47B 1.54B 1.40B 1.44B
Revenue Actual 1.66B 1.59B 1.52B 1.55B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (A)

Looking Into Agilent Technologies Inc's Recent Short Interest
Expert Ratings For Agilent Technologies
Agilent's Q1 FY22 Earnings Beat Expectations, FY22 Guidance Surpass Street Estimates
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Benzinga's After-Hours Earnings Roundup: Agilent Technologies, Mosaic, Palo Alto Networks And More
(A) - Analyzing Agilent Technologies Inc's Short Interest
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings