Recap: Agilent Technologies Q1 Earnings
Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
Agilent Technologies beat estimated earnings by 17.48%, reporting an EPS of $1.21 versus an estimate of $1.03.
Revenue was up $126.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 4.91% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Agilent Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.04
|0.99
|0.83
|0.89
|EPS Actual
|1.21
|1.10
|0.97
|1.06
|Revenue Estimate
|1.47B
|1.54B
|1.40B
|1.44B
|Revenue Actual
|1.66B
|1.59B
|1.52B
|1.55B
