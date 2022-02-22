Recap: Agilent Technologies Q1 Earnings

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Agilent Technologies beat estimated earnings by 17.48%, reporting an EPS of $1.21 versus an estimate of $1.03.

Revenue was up $126.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 4.91% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Agilent Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.04 0.99 0.83 0.89 EPS Actual 1.21 1.10 0.97 1.06 Revenue Estimate 1.47B 1.54B 1.40B 1.44B Revenue Actual 1.66B 1.59B 1.52B 1.55B

