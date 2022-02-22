Recap: Texas Roadhouse Q4 Earnings
Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:03 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Texas Roadhouse beat estimated earnings by 10.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.76 versus an estimate of $0.69.
Revenue was up $257.60 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 1.2% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Texas Roadhouse's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.82
|0.94
|0.57
|0.49
|EPS Actual
|0.75
|1.08
|0.91
|0.28
|Revenue Estimate
|875.35M
|855.56M
|740.05M
|679.08M
|Revenue Actual
|868.94M
|898.79M
|800.63M
|637.99M
