Recap: Diamondback Energy Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 4:25pm
Recap: Diamondback Energy Q4 Earnings

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Diamondback Energy beat estimated earnings by 7.08%, reporting an EPS of $3.63 versus an estimate of $3.39.

Revenue was up $1.25 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 2.54% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Diamondback Energy's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 2.73 2.12 1.78 0.81
EPS Actual 2.94 2.40 2.30 0.82
Revenue Estimate 1.49B 1.32B 1.00B 769.69M
Revenue Actual 1.91B 1.68B 1.18B 769.00M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

