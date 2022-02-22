Recap: Diamondback Energy Q4 Earnings
Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Diamondback Energy beat estimated earnings by 7.08%, reporting an EPS of $3.63 versus an estimate of $3.39.
Revenue was up $1.25 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 2.54% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Diamondback Energy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.73
|2.12
|1.78
|0.81
|EPS Actual
|2.94
|2.40
|2.30
|0.82
|Revenue Estimate
|1.49B
|1.32B
|1.00B
|769.69M
|Revenue Actual
|1.91B
|1.68B
|1.18B
|769.00M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
