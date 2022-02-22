 Skip to main content

Bath & Body Works's Earnings: A Preview
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 1:11pm   Comments
Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-02-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Bath & Body Works will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.00.

Bath & Body Works bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.33, which was followed by a 5.27% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bath & Body Works's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.59 0.83 0.98 2.91
EPS Actual 0.92 1.34 1.25 3.03
Price Change % 5.27% 10.49% -3.91% 1.37%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Bath & Body Works were trading at $52.28 as of February 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 24.6%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

