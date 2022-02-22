 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Preview: Stantec
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 1:07pm   Comments
Share:
Earnings Preview: Stantec

Stantec (NYSE:STN) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-02-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Stantec will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45.

Stantec bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 0.62% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Stantec's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.54 0.35 0.35 0.35
EPS Actual 0.57 0.50 0.39 0.46
Price Change % 0.62% -2.02% -4.7% 0.54%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Stantec were trading at $51.38 as of February 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 33.0%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

Related Articles (STN)

Recap: Stantec Q4 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For February 23, 2022
A Preview Of Stantec's Earnings
Stantec Secures $45M Contract From Reclamation Federal Agency
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings