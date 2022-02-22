 Skip to main content

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Agilent Technologies 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 1:02pm   Comments
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Agilent Technologies 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.82% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In A: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 1.93 shares of Agilent Technologies at the time with $100. This investment in A would have produced an average annual return of 20.47%. Currently, Agilent Technologies has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion.

Agilent Technologies's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in Agilent Technologies you would have approximately $253.34 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

