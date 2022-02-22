 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Outlook For New Gold
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 12:11pm   Comments
Share:
Earnings Outlook For New Gold

New Gold (AMEX:NGD) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-02-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that New Gold will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04.

New Gold bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at New Gold's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.02 0.01 0.01 0.01
EPS Actual 0.03 0.04 0.01 0.04
Price Change % 10.56% -3.05% 5.81% -1.95%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of New Gold were trading at $1.99 as of February 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 11.05%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (NGD)

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Basic Materials Sector
New Gold: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For February 23, 2022
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 18, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings