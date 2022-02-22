 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Outlook For Evolent Health
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 12:08pm   Comments
Share:
Earnings Outlook For Evolent Health

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-02-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Evolent Health will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01.

Evolent Health bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.00, which was followed by a 4.8% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Evolent Health's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.04 -0.06 -0.05
EPS Actual -0.03 -0.02 -0.01 -0.01
Price Change % 4.8% 5.2% -7.73% 2.65%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Evolent Health were trading at $23.32 as of February 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 12.86%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (EVH)

88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
44 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Recap: Evolent Health Q4 Earnings
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings