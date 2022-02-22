 Skip to main content

Preview: Jack In The Box's Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022
Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-02-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Jack In The Box will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.91.

Jack In The Box bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 3.8% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Jack In The Box's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.75 1.46 1.29 1.77
EPS Actual 1.80 1.79 1.48 2.16
Price Change % -3.8% -2.71% -2.47% 0.44%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Jack In The Box were trading at $90.3 as of February 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 8.86%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

