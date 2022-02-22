Fresenius Medical Care: Q4 Earnings Insights
Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Fresenius Medical Care beat estimated earnings by 4.08%, reporting an EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.49.
Revenue was up $69.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.88% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Fresenius Medical Care's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.52
|0.55
|0.46
|0.77
|EPS Actual
|0.55
|0.45
|0.51
|0.76
|Revenue Estimate
|5.31B
|5.36B
|5.40B
|6.00B
|Revenue Actual
|5.24B
|5.20B
|5.08B
|5.25B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News