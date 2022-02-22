 Skip to main content

Fresenius Medical Care: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 9:27am   Comments
Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Fresenius Medical Care beat estimated earnings by 4.08%, reporting an EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.49.

Revenue was up $69.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.88% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Fresenius Medical Care's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.52 0.55 0.46 0.77
EPS Actual 0.55 0.45 0.51 0.76
Revenue Estimate 5.31B 5.36B 5.40B 6.00B
Revenue Actual 5.24B 5.20B 5.08B 5.25B

