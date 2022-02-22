 Skip to main content

Expeditors International: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 8:42am   Comments
Expeditors International: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Expeditors International (NASDAQ:EXPD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Expeditors International beat estimated earnings by 27.88%, reporting an EPS of $2.66 versus an estimate of $2.08.

Revenue was up $2.23 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.32 which was followed by a 4.75% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Expeditors International's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.77 1.56 1.04 1.07
EPS Actual 2.09 1.84 1.67 1.16
Revenue Estimate 3.70B 3.36B 2.63B 2.49B
Revenue Actual 4.32B 3.61B 3.36B 3.17B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

