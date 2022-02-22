Expeditors International: Q4 Earnings Insights
Expeditors International (NASDAQ:EXPD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 08:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Expeditors International beat estimated earnings by 27.88%, reporting an EPS of $2.66 versus an estimate of $2.08.
Revenue was up $2.23 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.32 which was followed by a 4.75% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Expeditors International's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.77
|1.56
|1.04
|1.07
|EPS Actual
|2.09
|1.84
|1.67
|1.16
|Revenue Estimate
|3.70B
|3.36B
|2.63B
|2.49B
|Revenue Actual
|4.32B
|3.61B
|3.36B
|3.17B
