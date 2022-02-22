Standard Motor Products: Q4 Earnings Insights
Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 08:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Standard Motor Products beat estimated earnings by 34.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.9 versus an estimate of $0.67.
Revenue was up $27.14 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22 which was followed by a 1.48% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Standard Motor Products's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.10
|0.65
|0.54
|0.68
|EPS Actual
|1.32
|1.26
|0.97
|1.08
|Revenue Estimate
|342.64M
|268.56M
|257.57M
|254.29M
|Revenue Actual
|370.31M
|342.08M
|276.55M
|282.74M
