Standard Motor Products: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 8:41am   Comments
Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Standard Motor Products beat estimated earnings by 34.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.9 versus an estimate of $0.67.

Revenue was up $27.14 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22 which was followed by a 1.48% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Standard Motor Products's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.10 0.65 0.54 0.68
EPS Actual 1.32 1.26 0.97 1.08
Revenue Estimate 342.64M 268.56M 257.57M 254.29M
Revenue Actual 370.31M 342.08M 276.55M 282.74M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

