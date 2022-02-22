 Skip to main content

Cracker Barrel Old: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 8:41am   Comments
Cracker Barrel Old: Q2 Earnings Insights

 

Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cracker Barrel Old beat estimated earnings by 3.01%, reporting an EPS of $1.71 versus an estimate of $1.66.

Revenue was up $185.09 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 1.36% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cracker Barrel Old's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 1.55 2.33 0.26 0.8
EPS Actual 1.52 2.25 1.51 0.7
Revenue Estimate 774.55M 794.03M 668.62M 676.94M
Revenue Actual 784.93M 784.40M 713.42M 677.17M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

