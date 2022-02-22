Cracker Barrel Old: Q2 Earnings Insights

Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cracker Barrel Old beat estimated earnings by 3.01%, reporting an EPS of $1.71 versus an estimate of $1.66.

Revenue was up $185.09 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 1.36% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cracker Barrel Old's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 1.55 2.33 0.26 0.8 EPS Actual 1.52 2.25 1.51 0.7 Revenue Estimate 774.55M 794.03M 668.62M 676.94M Revenue Actual 784.93M 784.40M 713.42M 677.17M

