Cracker Barrel Old: Q2 Earnings Insights
Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Cracker Barrel Old beat estimated earnings by 3.01%, reporting an EPS of $1.71 versus an estimate of $1.66.
Revenue was up $185.09 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 1.36% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cracker Barrel Old's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.55
|2.33
|0.26
|0.8
|EPS Actual
|1.52
|2.25
|1.51
|0.7
|Revenue Estimate
|774.55M
|794.03M
|668.62M
|676.94M
|Revenue Actual
|784.93M
|784.40M
|713.42M
|677.17M
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News