Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 9:28am   Comments
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 26.19%, reporting an EPS of $-0.53 versus an estimate of $-0.42.

Revenue was up $18.75 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 19.01% increase in the share price the next day.

 

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

